Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses after three men were charged over a late-night brawl in Northampton.

Detectives have confirmed three men — two aged 20 and one 19-year-old — were arrested and charged over the incident in Wellingborough Road, near to the junction with Wilby Street, at about 11.40pm on Friday (January 21).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Witnesses or anyone with information as to who may have been involved in this incident can call 101 using incident number 22000040952, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111."