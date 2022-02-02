Police searching for man who tried vehicle door in the middle of the night in Northampton
Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident
Police officers are searching for a man who tried the door of a vehicle at a home in Northampton.
At about 1.50am on Thursday, January 27, a man walked on to the driveway of a residential property in Bishops Drive, Kingsthorpe and tried the door handle of the occupant’s vehicle.
No entry was gained, and he left.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who can help identify this man or who may have seen a man acting suspiciously in the area at the stated time.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 22000053863.