Police searching for man who tried vehicle door in the middle of the night in Northampton

Police officers are searching for a man who tried the door of a vehicle at a home in Northampton.

At about 1.50am on Thursday, January 27, a man walked on to the driveway of a residential property in Bishops Drive, Kingsthorpe and tried the door handle of the occupant’s vehicle.

No entry was gained, and he left.

Police would like to speak to this man.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who can help identify this man or who may have seen a man acting suspiciously in the area at the stated time.