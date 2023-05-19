Police release picture of woman they want to speak to after incident between two drivers in Northampton

The incident happened in Upton Way during the morning rush hour on March 22.

Officers believe the woman may have information that could assist them with their investigation into an assault.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman in the image, or anyone who recognises her, is asked to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

Officers want to speak to this woman as a matter or urgency as they believe they can help with the investigation. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.