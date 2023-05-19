News you can trust since 1931
Police release picture of woman they want to speak to after incident between two drivers in Northampton

Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to after an incident between two drivers in Northampton.

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 19th May 2023, 13:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 13:48 BST

The incident happened in Upton Way during the morning rush hour on March 22.

Officers believe the woman may have information that could assist them with their investigation into an assault.

The woman in the image, or anyone who recognises her, is asked to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

Officers want to speak to this woman as a matter or urgency as they believe they can help with the investigation. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.Officers want to speak to this woman as a matter or urgency as they believe they can help with the investigation. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
Officers want to speak to this woman as a matter or urgency as they believe they can help with the investigation. Photo: Northamptonshire Police.
Call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000173545.