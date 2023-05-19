Police release picture of woman they want to speak to after incident between two drivers in Northampton
Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to after an incident between two drivers in Northampton.
The incident happened in Upton Way during the morning rush hour on March 22.
Officers believe the woman may have information that could assist them with their investigation into an assault.
The woman in the image, or anyone who recognises her, is asked to get in touch as a matter of urgency.
Call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000173545.