Police release mugshots of two men in Northampton wanted to go back to prison

Two men from Northampton are wanted by police to return to prison.

James Devlin, aged 18, of Lumbertubs Lane, Northampton, has been recalled to prison after breaching the conditions of his licence.

Meanwhile, Michael Gilheaney, aged 20, of Middlemore, Northampton, has been recalled to prison after breaching the conditions of his licence.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Devlin or Cilheaney should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.