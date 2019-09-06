Police release mugshots of two men in Northampton wanted to go back to prison

James Devlin, left, and Michael Gilheaney, right, are both wanted on recall to prison.
Two men from Northampton are wanted by police to return to prison.

Northamptonshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to find a man who is wanted on recall to prison.

James Devlin, aged 18, of Lumbertubs Lane, Northampton, has been recalled to prison after breaching the conditions of his licence.

Meanwhile, Michael Gilheaney, aged 20, of Middlemore, Northampton, has been recalled to prison after breaching the conditions of his licence.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Devlin or Cilheaney should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.