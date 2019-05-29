Police release mugshots of Northampton's most wanted burglars

In line with the Force's priority to reduce residential burglary, a Force Burglary Team, consisting of nine officers supported by intelligence, forensic and proactive resources, has been created, under the banner - Operation Crooked, to tackle the issue. The team sits within the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and focuses solely on burglaries. Since their inception, burglaries across Northamptonshire have significantly reduced. As part of the operation, the Force is issuing a second set of wanted appeals to target offenders most wanted for burglary offences.

1. John Paul Thomas, 40, no fixed abode Wanted for a burglary in Northampton in December 2017 other Buy a Photo

2. Jerry Connors, aged 22, of Northampton Wanted for a burglary in Northampton in January 2019 0 Buy a Photo

3. Bryan Burke, 45, of Northampton Wanted for a burglary in Stoke Bruerne in May 2019 other Buy a Photo

4. Reece Cooke, aged 25, of Northampton Wanted for burglary in Mears Ashby in November 2018 other Buy a Photo

View more