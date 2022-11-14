Police release CCTV of man they want to speak to after phone and more stolen from Northampton hotel

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wanted to speak to after a burglary at a hotel in Northampton.

The incident happened in the Sol Central hotel August. Once inside the hotel room, a man stole a mobile phone, Amazon Fire stick, bluetooth earphones and a bottle of aftershave.

The man in the image could help police with their enquiries and he, or anyone who recognises him, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 22000478596.