Police release appeal for whereabouts of six men who could be in Northamptonshire
Northamptonshire Police have today published a list of six men who are wanted and are asking for the public's help to locate them.
Anyone with information about any of these men or their whereabouts should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
1. Micah Walfall
Micah Walfall, aged 35, of The Drive, Northampton, has been recalled to prison for breaching the licence conditions relating to a sentence imposed in 2014 for supplying drugs.
2. Simeon Helsdown
Simeon Helsdown, 32, of Lancaster Road, Kettering, has been recalled to prison for breaching the licence conditions relating to a sentence imposed for an offence of robbery.
3. Simon Willis
Simon Willis, aged 35, of no fixed address, Northampton, has been recalled to prison after failing to meet the licence requirements of a sentence imposed for theft.
4. Miles Luke Connors
Miles Luke Connors, 19, of no fixed address, has been recalled to prison for breaching the conditions relating to a sentence imposed in 2018 for conspiracy to commit burglary.
