Police puzzle over man who arrived home from Northampton pub with fractured skull

Detectives are trying to solve a mystery of how a Northampton man arrived home with a fractured skull hours after England's Euro 2020 win over Ukraine earlier this month.

Officers say the man in his mid-40s left a town centre pub carrying a raincoat at around midnight and arrived home at 1am on Sunday July 4.

He was then found to have suffered injuries included a fractured skull as well as facial damage.

The Black Prince is a popular pub and music venue in Northampton

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We know the man left the Black Prince public house in Abington Square to walk home but when he arrived he was found to have suffered significant injuries and was taken to hospital.

"Officers are working to establish the route he took which is likely to have seen him walking along Spencer Bridge Road, Wilmington Terrace, and The Mounts."

The injured man is described as a white man with dark hair. He was wearing dark clothing at the time and carrying a black Mackintosh-style coat over one arm.