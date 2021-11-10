Police plea to identify trio caught on camera after fight outside Northampton shop
Three men arrested following scrap are currently on bail
Police investigating a fight in a Northampton street have issued CCTV images of three men they want to identify.
Three men aged between 26 and 41 were arrested following the incident outside the Premier Store in Ashbrow Road, in Briar Hill, during September and are currently on bail pending further investigations.
They now want to put names to three faces caught on camera.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Anyone who recognises any of the men in these CCTV images or anyone who has any information about the incident should contact us by calling 101 using incident number 21000556827."