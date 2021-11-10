Police plea to identify trio caught on camera after fight outside Northampton shop

Police investigating a fight in a Northampton street have issued CCTV images of three men they want to identify.

Three men aged between 26 and 41 were arrested following the incident outside the Premier Store in Ashbrow Road, in Briar Hill, during September and are currently on bail pending further investigations.

They now want to put names to three faces caught on camera.

Police want to find names to go with these three faces.