Police name more motorists charged with drink-driving in Northamptonshire

More motorists charged with drink-driving in Northamptonshire as part of a summer crackdown have been named by police.

The latest list of drivers is as follows:

Library picture

Thursday, June 27:

Troy Field, 21, of Whaddon Road, Milton Keynes, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 29.

Friday, June 28:

Lukasz Celuch, 37, of Lynmouth Drive, Wigston, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 15.

Jay Lawrence, 36, of no fixed address, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 15.

Paula Clay, 54, of Gelder Beck Road, Scunthorpe, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. She will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 15.

Radek Czapski, 41, of Benbow Close, Daventry, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 15.

Alexandru Iacob, 34, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 15.

Tendai Ndora, 28, of Yatesbury Crescent, Nottingham, was charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 15.

Vikesh Ram, 34, of Fieldhouse Road, Birmingham, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 1.

Oliver Hanwell, 23, of Lanercost Walk, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 15.

Sunday, June 30:

Gareth Boby, 26, of Flaxlands Court, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 15.

Steven Brookes, 60, of Corran Close, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 18.

Thomas Addison, 42, of Shelley Road, Wellingborough, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 18.

Andrew McKay, 30, of Pendle Avenue, Kettering, was charged with failing to provide a specimen of breath after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 18.

Vasile Mihalache, 22, of Shelley Street, Northampton, was charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit after being stopped by officers. He will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 18.

To report suspected drink or drug