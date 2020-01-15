Police launch CCTV appeal over assault in Northampton town centre

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to over a town centre assault in Northampton in September.

According to detectives, the incident happened on Saturday, September 21, at the Gold Street junction with Horsemarket.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "An object was thrown at a man in his 50s, causing him to fall to the floor and suffer an injury to the back of his head.

"If you recognise the man in the image or saw the incident please call us on 101 quoting incident number: 19000512284."