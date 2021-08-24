Police join forces with council for 'day of action' to tackle dangerous driving and riding in Northampton

Northamptonshire Police is joining forces with West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) later this month for a day of action aimed at tackling issues around dangerous riding and driving in Northampton.

Officers and WNC will set up a stall in Market Square in Northampton town centre from 11am to 3pm on Thursday (August 26) to speak to people about the anti-social use of bicycles, mopeds and motorcycles.

Specific issues include riding them on town centre footpaths and pedestrianised areas including Abington Street, Gold Street, St Giles Street, The Drapery, Dychurch Lane and Fish Street.

Event co-organiser Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Rea Abbott-Huckin, of the Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We’ve received a lot of reports of issues with drivers and riders in the town centre and particularly involving delivery drivers using bicycles, mopeds and motorcycles inappropriately and, in some cases, dangerously.

“Together with partners, we decided to host a community engagement day to reassure people that we are acting on the reports we receive, provide information to help them make reports to us and to provide a free bicycle security marking service for people.

“We’ll also be sharing advice on the rules for these areas with the riders and, where necessary, take action to prevent them from riding in ways that put others at risk.

“Anti-social behaviour takes many forms and tackling it is a matter of priority for the Force and working with our partners is a key part in this. We’re looking forward to seeing lots of people on the day, whether to discuss this issue or anything else they’d like to talk to us about.”

Officers will additionally be patrolling and issuing warnings to riders seen behaving inappropriately and in a manner causing alarm, distress or annoyance in and around town under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act 2002.

The community engagement day is being organised in partnership with WNC’s Community Safety and Engagement Team.

Portfolio holder for community safety and engagement and regulatory Services on WNC, Councillor David Smith, said: “We are delighted to work with partners in bringing this event to our communities and provide them with information and advice to ensure that everyone enjoys our town centres in a safe and responsible way.

“The event will not only be a great opportunity for residents and businesses to discuss with us about the issues related to dangerous riding in Northampton town centre but will also serve as a reminder of the current legislation in place including the public spaces protection order (PSPO) and the Highways Act 1835 that prohibit bike and e-scooter riders to use the pedestrian areas in town.

“We know that when it comes bike and e-scooter riders most of our residents are doing the right thing, and we would like to thank them for this, but would also want to use this opportunity to remind bike and e-scooter users that riding on the pavements is not allowed and doing so can result in up to £500 fine and six points on your licence for e-scooter users.