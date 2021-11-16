Detectives hunting shoplifters who targeted a Northampton electrical wholesalers twice have issued a CCTV image of two men they believe may have information about the thefts.

Officers revealed a group of men pocketed a number of items and left without paying at the Electric Centre in St James' Mill Road on October 11.

They believe the incident is linked to a similar one at the store on May 4.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police want to trace these two men who they believe may hold vital information about two shopifting cases

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We believe the men pictured may have information about the thefts and we are asking them, or anyone who recognises them, to get in touch.