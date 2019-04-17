Police incident ongoing in Northampton

A large police presence has been spotted in Northampton this afternoon (Wednesday)

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Flatblock evacuated in Northampton after intruder alert

A large police presence in Overslade Close, East Hunsbury. Photo via @pixearl

At least six police vehicles have been photographed in Overslade Close, East Hunbury, close to Tesco Mereway supermarket.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Police are currently dealing with an incident in Overslade Close, in East Hunsbury, Northampton, where a man has accessed the roof of a building and is refusing to come down.

"Officers at are negotiating with the man in order to bring him to safety. Updates will be posted in due course."