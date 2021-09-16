Police hunting mum charged over deaths of two children in M1 smash near Northampton make arrest

Mary McCann

Police hunting a mother-of-four who went on the run after being accused of causing the deaths of her children in a smash on the M1 near Northampton have confirmed they made an arrest last night.

Mary McCann failed to appear Aylesbury Crown Court last Friday to answer two charges of causing death by dangerous driving and the judge issued a warrant for her arrest.

McCann is due to stand trial over the deaths of son Smaller, aged 10, and four-year-old daughter Lilly following a collision on the M1 between junction 14 and junction 15 on the motorway on August 9.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said today, Thursday: "A woman who was wanted for failing to appear at court in connection with a fatal road traffic collision has now been arrested.