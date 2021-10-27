Police hunting bully in balacalava after kids' mountain bikes stolen in Northampton
Thieves ride off with two £400 cycles after stopping youngsters in street
Police have issued descriptions of two bully-boys they want to track down after youngsters had their mountain bikes stolen in the Upton area of Northampton.
The pair struck after approaching two victims in Kent Road and nearby Balmoral Close between 3pm and 4pm on October 11, taking a black Carrera Furnace 2 and black Carerra Vulcan — worth around £400 each.
One of the boys wanted is believed to be about 15-years-old and wore a balaclava.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "One of the suspects is described as a black boy, about 15, and was wearing adidas tracksuit bottoms and a tracksuit jacket.
"The second suspect was also a boy wearing black trousers and a bright red top.
"If anyone witnessed either incident, or believes they may have information about the thefts, please contact us by calling 101 using incident number incident number 21000593839."