Police hunt suspected drug-driver on the run after skipping Northampton court date
The 32-year-old skipped bail after being charged with cocaine offence
Police are hunting a suspected drug-driver who has been on the run since he failed to show up for a court hearing.
Magistrates issued a warrant for the arrest of 32-year-old Marjo Caushaj, who was due to appear on May 4.
Caushaj, whose address was given as St Leonards Road, Northampton, was bailed after being charged with having 16 microgrammes of cocaine in his system per litre of blood after he was stopped behind the wheel of a Ford Focus in Upton in October last year.
The legal limit is ten microgrammes per litre of blood.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Anyone who sees Caushaj, or who has information about where he is, should call 101 using incident number 21000244380."