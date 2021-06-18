Police hunt Range Rover driver over "suspicious incident" in Northampton

Detectives are hunting the male driver of a black Range Rover following what they are calling a "suspicious incident" in Northampton.

Officers say the man — described as mixed race, in his early-40s and speaking broken English — was seen in Arthur Street, Bunting Road and Balfour Road in Kingsthorpe at about 8.45am on Wednesday (June 16).

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We would like to identify the vehicle and the suspect, who was at least 5ft 8in tall with mid-length greying black hair. He was described as slightly muscly and wearing a blue mask up to his nose.

The girl was followed from Arthur Street along Bunting Road in Kingsthorpe