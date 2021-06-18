Police hunt Range Rover driver over "suspicious incident" in Northampton
Vehicle seen in Kingsthorpe during Wednesday morning's school run
Detectives are hunting the male driver of a black Range Rover following what they are calling a "suspicious incident" in Northampton.
Officers say the man — described as mixed race, in his early-40s and speaking broken English — was seen in Arthur Street, Bunting Road and Balfour Road in Kingsthorpe at about 8.45am on Wednesday (June 16).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "We would like to identify the vehicle and the suspect, who was at least 5ft 8in tall with mid-length greying black hair. He was described as slightly muscly and wearing a blue mask up to his nose.
"Witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone who may have any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident, is asked to contact us by calling 101 quoting reference 21000334892."