Police hunt one of Northamptonshire's ten 'most wanteds' who skipped bail on domestic abuse charge

Warrant issued for arrest of 31-year-old convicted after pleading not guilty then failing to show up for trial

By Kevin Nicholls
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 11:17 am
Updated Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 11:18 am

Police are hunting a man who skipped bail after being charged with domestic abuse.

Luqman Hansrod, aged 26, was released having pleaded not guilty to harassment and breaching a non-molestation order back in March.

But he was found guilty in his absence after failing to show up for a trial date on December 1 and Northampton magistrates issued a warrant for his arrest.

Luqman Hansrod

Northamptonshire Police say they want to track down Hansrod, whose address was given as New Hall Lane, Preston,

A spokesman said: "We are appealing to the public to help find him. If you know the whereabouts of this offender please contact us on 101 using reference number 21*699116."

Hansrod was among nine men and one woman on the police 'most wanted' list of those responsible for high-harm domestic abuse, stalking and harassment.

The list was issued as part of a campaign timed to coincide with Christmas — a period when domestic abuse cases traditionally rise.