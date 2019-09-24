Police hunt man who knocked woman to the ground and stole her cash near Northampton church

Officers investigating a robbery in which cash was stolen from a woman in Abington are appealing for witnesses and information.

Between 9am and 9.30am on Wednesday, September 18, a woman walking along an alleyway linking Fullingdale Court and The Headlands, near to Headlands United Reform Church, in Northampton, was knocked to the ground by an unknown man who approached her from behind.

The woman was walking along an alleyway linking Fullingdale Court and The Headlands, near to Headlands United Reform Church, in Northampton, when she was robbed

As she fell, the woman dropped cash she had just taken out from a nearby cashpoint, which the man then picked up before making off in the direction of Fullingdale Court.

The suspect is described as a white man, of medium build. He wore a dark hoodie jumper with the hood up, with a baseball cap beneath it, and black bike gloves. The man rode a dark mountain bike with silver wheel rims.

Anyone who saw what happened or has information about the incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number: 19000508629.