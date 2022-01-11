Police hunt man in white Nike trainers who sexually assaulted teenage girl in Northamptonshire village park
Detectives issue description of man in late-20s or early-30s who hugged, touched and offered money to victim
Detectives are hunting an man wearing white Nike trainers who sexually assaulted a teenage girl in a village park.
Officers revealed the girl was walking in Jubilee Field, off Bridge Street in Weedon Bec, when an unknown male described as Asian and in his mid-20s to early-30s hugged and inappropriately touched her, offered her money and asked her to go for a drink.
Northamptonshire Police said on Tuesday (January 11) that the man also took her phone before giving it back and walking out of the park.
A spokesman said: "The girl was approached near to the basket swing between 3.30pm and 5pm on December 19.
"The offender was about 5ft 4in and stocky with short, dark hair. He was wearing a dark green and black coat, light-blue denim jeans."
Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information which could help with the police investigation can call 101 using incident number 21000742856 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.