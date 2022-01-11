Police say the teenager was assaulted in Jubilee Field, Weedon, a few days before Christmas

Detectives are hunting an man wearing white Nike trainers who sexually assaulted a teenage girl in a village park.

Officers revealed the girl was walking in Jubilee Field, off Bridge Street in Weedon Bec, when an unknown male described as Asian and in his mid-20s to early-30s hugged and inappropriately touched her, offered her money and asked her to go for a drink.

Northamptonshire Police said on Tuesday (January 11) that the man also took her phone before giving it back and walking out of the park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: "The girl was approached near to the basket swing between 3.30pm and 5pm on December 19.

"The offender was about 5ft 4in and stocky with short, dark hair. He was wearing a dark green and black coat, light-blue denim jeans."