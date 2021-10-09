Police hunt 'high-risk' missing man in Northampton - call 999 IMMEDIATELY if you see him
The man's intention was to board a bus into the town centre, according to police
Police are searching for a 'high-risk' missing person in Northampton tonight (Saturday, October 9).
Northamptonshire Police said on Facebook at around 8.15pm tonight that they are looking for Patrick Cash, 49, who was last seen in the Berrywood area of the town.
Officers said the man's intention was to board a bus into the town centre.
According to police, he was last seen wearing a white polo t-shirt, blue jeans and white trainers with a red stripe on the side. He was also carrying an empty carrier bag.
Police have urged the public to call 999 immediately they see the man and quote incident number 364 09/10/2021.