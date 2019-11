Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a Northampton man wanted for breaching his bail conditions.

Christopher Hulland, 27, of Northampton, was bailed by the court but has since breached the associated conditions and is now wanted by police.

Anyone with any information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.