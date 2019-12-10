Police hunt for two men after three vehicles stolen from a rural farm in Northamptonshire

A distinctive vehicle was used to steal a tractor and trailer from a Northants farm.

Officers from the Rural Crime Team are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a Kubota L5240 tractor from a farm in Mears Ashby.

The theft occurred between 7pm on Monday, November 4, and 7am on Tuesday, November 5, when two males entered the farmyard and used the owner’s Isuzu Trooper and Ifor Williams GB146 Tri-axle trailer to tow the tractor away.

The vehicles were last seen heading in the direction of Cogenhoe on the evening of November 4, and would have been distinctive as the Trooper had an issue with its alternator causing the lights to keep turning off. It is believed the vehicle would not have been able to travel far before the lights failed altogether.

The Trooper has since been recovered in Bedfordshire, however both the tractor and trailer are still missing. The offenders were both white males. The first was of a stocky build with facial hair and the second is described as slim.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 19000591806.