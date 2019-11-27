Police hunt for boy, 17, missing from Northampton

Police have launched a search for a 17-year-old boy who was last seen in Wellingborough Road on Monday.

Joey Lincoln, aged 17, was last seen at about 9.30am in Wellingborough Road, Northampton at the start of the week.

He is described as a white boy, of slim build, about 6ft 2in, with short black hair and wearing a Batman ear stud in his left ear.

Officers are becoming worried about his welfare and are asking anyone who sees Joey or knows where he is to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, reference MPN2/3725/19.