Police hunt curly-haired man in his late-20s following indecent exposure in Northampton

Police are hunting a curly-haired man in his late 20s who indecently exposed himself to a woman dog-walker in a Northampton beauty spot early on Saturday morning (July 31).

The incident happened near the Barn in Bradlaugh Fields wildlife park, near to Fulford Drive in Parklands, between 8.30am and 8.40am when the woman in her 30s was approached.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The suspect is described as a white man, aged 25-30 and with curly hair which was shaved on the sides.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradlaugh Fields connects Kingsthorpe and Kingsley

"He was wearing green cargo trousers with cream-coloured pockets on the side, a cream-coloured hoodie and black boots.