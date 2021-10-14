Police hunt courier driver after woman stalked and sexually assaulted in Northampton

Detectives have quizzed a 26-year-old man over stalking and sexually assaulting a Northampton woman in separate incidents just over 48 hours apart.

The victim told police the driver of a silver courier van drove past repeatedly while she was walking in Swansea Road, Dallington, on September 27.

Two days later, she reported the same man approached her close to a shop in Dallington Road.

Police are hunting a van driver following an incident near shops in Dallington Road on September 29

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "In the first incident, between 11.35am and noon, driver stopped, tried to grab her arm and made distressing comments of a sexual nature before the woman ran away.

"The same man and vehicle again approached the woman between 3pm and 4pm on September 29, causing her distress and fear.

"A 26-year-old man from Boughton arrested in connection with the incidents has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

"We are urging anyone who saw either incident or who has any information relevant to the investigation to call 101 or contact Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111 using our incident number 21000563668.