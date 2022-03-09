Wanted: Police hunt Northampton teenager who failed to turn up at court to face charge of carrying large knife

Officers appealing for information over 18-year-old's whereabouts

By Kevin Nicholls
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 1:20 pm
Police are hunting a Northampton teenager who failed to turn up at court after being charged with possession of a large knife in public.

Magistrates issued a warrant for the arrest of Clifford Fowler, aged 18, who was due to appear earlier this month.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Anyone who sees Fowler, or has information which could help locate him, should call 101 using incident number 22000120397."

Police are hunting Clifford Fowler who has been charged with possession of a knife. Photo: Northamptonshire Police