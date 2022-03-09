Wanted: Police hunt Northampton teenager who failed to turn up at court to face charge of carrying large knife
Officers appealing for information over 18-year-old's whereabouts
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 1:20 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 1:22 pm
Police are hunting a Northampton teenager who failed to turn up at court after being charged with possession of a large knife in public.
Magistrates issued a warrant for the arrest of Clifford Fowler, aged 18, who was due to appear earlier this month.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Anyone who sees Fowler, or has information which could help locate him, should call 101 using incident number 22000120397."