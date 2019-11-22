Police fear people know something about Thorplands shooting but too afraid to speak out after 16-year-old boy was shot on Northampton estate

Investigations continue into how a 16-year-old teenager was shot on a housing estate in Northampton.

Detectives from Northamptonshire Police are re-appealing for information after a teenage boy was shot in the Thorplands area of Northampton at the end of September.

The 16-year-old was shot in Booth Meadow Court shortly after 7.30pm on Monday, September 30, suffering serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Operation Sapphire was launched as a result of the shooting and detectives working on the investigation are encouraging anyone with information who has not yet come forward to do so.

Detective Inspector Tony Kennedy, said: “We believe that there are people out there who know something about this shooting but might be afraid to come forward.

“I want to take this opportunity to appeal to them and say - your information can be passed to us and treated in the strictest confidence. You can even call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 and they can pass your information to us.

“Please help us solve this crime and bring the offenders to justice.”

A 16-year-old arrested in connection with the offence remains on police bail while enquiries continue.

Call Northamptonshire Police on 101 with any information, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555111.

