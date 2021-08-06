Police dog Walt wins game of "hide and seek" with wanted man hiding in Northampton loft

A man was jailed for two weeks after failing to outsmart a police dog by hiding in a loft.

Magistrates issued a warrant for Joshua Mark Punter’s arrest after his third breach of a court order imposed following his release from jail.

Officers got wind of the 28-year-old’s location and tracked him down with the aid of PD Walt after what handlers described as a “game of hide and seek.”

A spokesman for the Northamptonshire Police dog section said: “He thought that hiding in the loft of a house would be enough to put Walt off the scent. He was wrong — the nose always knows!“

Punter, of no fixed abode, appeared back at Northampton Magistrates Court last week (July 27) and was sentenced to 14 days back behind bars after being told he has a flagrant disregard for court orders.

Punter was jailed last year for 15 months at Northampton Crown Court for dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking and driving while disqualified after smashing a van into railings at Becketts Park in Northampton.

He fled the scene but was again tracked down by a police dog in the nearby St John’s car park.