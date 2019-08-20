Police dealing with an incident at a leisure park in Northampton

Officers are currently dealing with an incident at Billing Aquadrome.

Eyewitnesses at the park said they saw six police cars arrive along with officers on motorbikes.

Police at the entrance at Billing Aquadrome

A concerned member of the public posted on Facebook: "It’s mad right now. The fair is shut, can’t go anywhere with out the passes, everywhere is kicking off.

"Police everywhere, travellers are kicking off, everyone complaining it’s madness.

"Everything shut right now, even the shops are, it’s to do with safety for the staff."

Staff at Billing Aquadrome have refused to comment.

UPDATE: Northamptonshire Police have now revealed they were called to help "keep the peace" following a disagreement between travellers and a private firm.