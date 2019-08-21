Police confirm woman was NOT raped in Becket's Park in Northampton

Officers investigating a report of a rape in Becket's Park, Northampton, have found no evidence to establish that an offence took place.

An investigation was launched after police received a report that a woman had been raped in the park on May 20, which included a media appeal to identify a person who may have had information helpful to officers.

Police have concluded that no offence took place in the park that day

All lines of enquiry have now been completed and officers are satisfied that no crime took place.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Thomas Jenkins, said: “Northamptonshire Police takes every report of rape and sexual assault very seriously, and conducts detailed investigations into the circumstances of each incident.

“In this case, all lines of enquiry have now been concluded and we have found no evidence to indicate an offence took place.

“We are taking this opportunity to keep people informed of our conclusions due the level of concern this case understandably raised.

“I hope the outcome of our enquiries offers reassurance to the local community, as well as demonstrating the level of work that goes into investigating every report we receive.”