Police conclude woman was not raped in Beckets Park as no evidence found

No evidence has been found of a reported rape during the day under a footbridge in Beckets Park leaving police satisfied 'no offence took place'.

All lines of enquiry into the report a woman was raped in the Northampton park under the bridge to the University of Northampton campus in May have been completed, according to police.

Beckets Park

Investigating officer Detective Sergeant Thomas Jenkins said: “Northamptonshire Police takes every report of rape and sexual assault very seriously, and conducts detailed investigations into the circumstances of each incident.

“In this case, all lines of enquiry have now been concluded and we have found no evidence to indicate an offence took place.

“We are taking this opportunity to keep people informed of our conclusions due the level of concern this case understandably raised.

“I hope the outcome of our enquiries offers reassurance to the local community, as well as demonstrating the level of work that goes into investigating every report we receive.”

An investigation was launched after police received a report that a woman was raped in the park between 3pm and 5.35pm on May 20.

On July 29, a CCTV image was released of a man believed to have information about the rape in a bid to identify him. No more details have been released about the appeal.

Concerns were raised by students and park users about the two-month wait to tell people about it with some worried for their safety.