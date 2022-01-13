Police concerned for welfare of missing Wellingborough boy
The 14-year-old has not been seen since yesterday morning
Police say they are concerned for the welfare of a Wellingborough teenager who is missing.
The 14-year-old, named by police as Jayden, was last seen at 10am yesterday (Wednesday) but has not been seen or in touch with anyone since.
A police spokesman said: "He is described as 5ft 5in, of a slim build with short brown hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket with a fur hood, black Nike tracksuit bottoms with an orange stripe down the leg and orange and black trainers.
"Officers are concerned for his welfare and would like Jayden or anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPW1/134/22."