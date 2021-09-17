Police close attempted burglary case after identifying 'suspect' as tradesman who went to the wrong house in Northampton

Police have closed an 'attempted burglary' case after releasing an image of a potential suspect that turned out to be a tradesman, who had gone to the wrong house in Northampton.

Officers released doorbell footage of a man, who had allegedly tried to gain access to a property in Clare Street on the morning of Thursday, September 9.

Police, at the time, wanted to speak to the man in connection with an 'unsuccessful' burglary and released his image earlier this week on Wednesday, September 15.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police believed there was an attempted burglary last week on Clare Street. Photo: Google Maps

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "The case has now been investigated and it has been established that the man in question was a tradesman working on a neighbouring property who had mistakenly gone to the wrong house.