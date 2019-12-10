Police charge man with attempted murder following fatal Rushden altercation

A man has been charged with attempted murder following the incident that led to the tragic death of Rushden women Levi Davis.

Jake Dean Swords, 27, was charged by police with attempted murder in the early hours of this morning.

It follows a fatal altercation near St George’s Way, Wellingborough Road, on Saturday evening that left local young mum Levi Davis, 25, dead.

Police initially attested one 27-year-old on suspicion of attempted murder and a 27-year-old and a 13-year-old on suspicion of murder. The child was later released without charge.

The 27-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remains in police custody.

Swords is charged with the attempted murder of a 27-year-old man.

He will appear before magistrates this morning (Tuesday, December 10).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Detectives continue to work around the clock on this investigation. Anyone with information who has not yet come forward, is encouraged to do so. If you don’t want to call 101, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”