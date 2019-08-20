Police called to 'stand off' between travellers and private eviction firm at Northampton leisure park

A disagreement between travellers and a private firm trying to evict them has led to a large police presence at a Northampton caravan park.

Eyewitnesses at Billing Aqaudrome say at least six police cars and van with accompanying motorbikes arrived at the park at around 11.30am today (August 20).

Police were called to Billing Aquadrome to "keep the peace" after a disagreement broke out.

Residents have told the Chronicle and Echo that attractions and fair rides at the holiday park are on "lockdown" this afternoon while police deal with the incident.

Northamptonshire Police have now revealed there were called the help "keep the peace" after a "stand off" broke out between travellers on the site and a private firm who were trying to evict them.

A concerned member of the public posted on Facebook: "It’s mad right now. The fair is shut, can’t go anywhere with out the passes, everywhere is kicking off.

"Police everywhere, travellers are kicking off, everyone complaining it’s madness.

"Everything shut right now, even the shops are, it’s to do with safety for the staff."

Meanwhile, the Billing Aquadrome Funfair said on their Facebook page at around noon today: "Due to circumstances beyond of our control the Funfair will be closed until further notice. Sorry for any disappointment caused."

Billing Aquadrome has been contacted for a comment.