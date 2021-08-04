Police break up large disturbance after reports of fights outside Northampton pub

Response teams deployed in Weedon Road at 10am last night but no arrests made

By Kevin Nicholls
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 3:19 pm
Updated Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 3:20 pm

Police say they broke up a "large disturbance" in Northampton's Weedon Road on Tuesday night (August 3).

Officers responded to lots of people fighting outside a pub in the St James' area of town at around 10pm.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire force said response teams deployed to disperse the crowd and no arrests were made.

Police in St James last night after reports of fighting outside a Weedon Road pub