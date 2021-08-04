Police break up large disturbance after reports of fights outside Northampton pub
Response teams deployed in Weedon Road at 10am last night but no arrests made
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 3:19 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 3:20 pm
Police say they broke up a "large disturbance" in Northampton's Weedon Road on Tuesday night (August 3).
Officers responded to lots of people fighting outside a pub in the St James' area of town at around 10pm.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire force said response teams deployed to disperse the crowd and no arrests were made.