Police appealing for witnesses after road sign used as weapon in late night fight in Northampton

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a road sign was used as a weapon during a fight in Northampton.

The incident happened on Saturday, November 20, between 12.30am and 12.45am in St Giles' Terrace.

A group of males were fighting in the area.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

According to Northamptonshire Police, a metal road sign seems to have been used as a weapon and one male sustained a slash wound to his back.

Two of the males in the group are described as having their tops off.