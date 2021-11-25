Police appealing for witnesses after road sign used as weapon in late night fight in Northampton
Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a road sign was used as a weapon during a fight in Northampton.
The incident happened on Saturday, November 20, between 12.30am and 12.45am in St Giles' Terrace.
A group of males were fighting in the area.
According to Northamptonshire Police, a metal road sign seems to have been used as a weapon and one male sustained a slash wound to his back.
Two of the males in the group are described as having their tops off.
Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number: 21000676738.