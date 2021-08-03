Police appeal for mystery male caught on camera at 2.45am outside Northampton house to come forward

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a male they want to identify following an attempted burglary in Northampton last weekend.

The unknown offender was caught on a doorbell cam trying the door handle of a property in the area at around 2.45am on Saturday (July 31).

He then tried to barge his way into the house.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doorbell camera footage shows the unknown male outside a house in Birchfield Road