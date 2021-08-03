Police appeal for mystery male caught on camera at 2.45am outside Northampton house to come forward

Detectives investigating attempted burglary in early hours of Saturday morning

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 4:20 pm

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a male they want to identify following an attempted burglary in Northampton last weekend.

The unknown offender was caught on a doorbell cam trying the door handle of a property in the area at around 2.45am on Saturday (July 31).

He then tried to barge his way into the house.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Doorbell camera footage shows the unknown male outside a house in Birchfield Road

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Our officers believe the male in the image could assist them with their enquiries and are encouraging him or anyone who knows him to call 101 using incident number 21000429678."