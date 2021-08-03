Police appeal for mystery male caught on camera at 2.45am outside Northampton house to come forward
Detectives investigating attempted burglary in early hours of Saturday morning
Police officers have released a CCTV image of a male they want to identify following an attempted burglary in Northampton last weekend.
The unknown offender was caught on a doorbell cam trying the door handle of a property in the area at around 2.45am on Saturday (July 31).
He then tried to barge his way into the house.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Our officers believe the male in the image could assist them with their enquiries and are encouraging him or anyone who knows him to call 101 using incident number 21000429678."