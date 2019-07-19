Police appeal for dash cam footage following fatal A361 road traffic collision near Daventry

Police officers investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the A361 are appealing for dash cam footage of the area from Monday, July 1, to Tuesday, July 16.

The incident happened outside Daventry just after 12pm on Tuesday, July 16, when a man cycling towards Daventry along Ashby Road was in collision with an LGV. He suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

Police officers are now appealing for anyone who uses that stretch of road regularly and may have dash cam footage of the A361 heading into Daventry from Monday, July 1, to Tuesday, July 16, to get in touch.

Anyone with footage is asked to please call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.