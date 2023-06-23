Police appeal after woman subjected to inappropriate sexual comments in Wellingborough Road
Man pictured could help with investigation
A woman was subjected to inappropriate sexual comments as she walked in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.
The incident happened around 1.50pm on Tuesday, June 6 when a man made distressing and inappropriate comments to her, police say.
Officers would like to identify the man pictured as they believe he may have information relevant to their enquiries.
The man pictured, anyone who recognises him, or who has information about the incident, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000345684.