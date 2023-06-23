News you can trust since 1931
Police appeal after woman subjected to inappropriate sexual comments in Wellingborough Road

Man pictured could help with investigation
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read

A woman was subjected to inappropriate sexual comments as she walked in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

The incident happened around 1.50pm on Tuesday, June 6 when a man made distressing and inappropriate comments to her, police say.

Officers would like to identify the man pictured as they believe he may have information relevant to their enquiries.

Police believe this man could help with their investigation.Police believe this man could help with their investigation.
The man pictured, anyone who recognises him, or who has information about the incident, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000345684.