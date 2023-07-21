Police appeal after woman reports man looking over toilet cubicle in Northampton fast food chain

Police have released an appeal after a woman reported a man looking over a toilet cubicle in a Northampton fast food restaurant.

The incident happened at around 9.15pm on Tuesday, July 11, when a woman using the toilets at McDonalds in Weston Favell realised someone was looking over the top of the cubicle partition, police say.

According to Northamptonshire Police, the woman left and sought help from staff, who escorted a man off the premises.

Police would like to speak to this man. Photo: Northamptonshire Police