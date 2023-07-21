Police appeal after woman reports man looking over toilet cubicle in Northampton fast food chain
Police have released an appeal after a woman reported a man looking over a toilet cubicle in a Northampton fast food restaurant.
The incident happened at around 9.15pm on Tuesday, July 11, when a woman using the toilets at McDonalds in Weston Favell realised someone was looking over the top of the cubicle partition, police say.
According to Northamptonshire Police, the woman left and sought help from staff, who escorted a man off the premises.
Officers believe the man pictured may have information about the incident, and are appealing for him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident number: 23000434973.