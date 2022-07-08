Police want to trace a woman they believe may have been assaulted by an unknown male on a Northamptonshire village on Wednesday (July 6).

Officers say the “suspicious” incident happened in Church Street, Newnham, between 3.45pm and 6pm when a member of the public saw the pair rowing and called police.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “The man was seen to assault the woman before they drove off in a white Ford Transit van.

Police are appealing for a woman and man to come forward following an incident in Newnham, near Daventry, on Wednesday

"Officers would like to speak the woman as a matter of urgency to check her welfare.

“The man is described as having a tanned complexion with brown hair. He was wearing shorts, a dark top and adidas trainers.”

Officers are urging the couple to get in touch or anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured any part on dashcam.