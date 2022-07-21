Police appeal after group chases man down Wellingborough street

Police are appealing for witnesses to the suspicious incident in Wellingborough

Police are appealing for witnesses to a suspicious incident in which a group chased a man down a Wellingborough street.

The suspicious incident took place in the area of Ashfield Road and Birchfield Road, Wellingborough.

It happened just after midnight on Saturday, July 16, when a group of people got out of a car and chased a man.

Police are urging anybody who may have information about this incident to come forward and speak to police.

Residents in the area are asked to check any CCTV cameras, video doorbells and dash cams at around midnight that evening and to call police with any available footage.

Anyone who saw the incident or who has any information about it can call 101 and quote crime reference 22000410802.