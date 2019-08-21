Pledge to arm Northamptonshire's police with tasers met with widespread praise

A pledge to equip Northamptonshire's frontline police officers with tasers has been met with nearly universal applause.

In an emotional series of interviews over the past three days, Chief Constable Nick Adderley announced he would arm and train "any officer who asks" in the county with the high-voltage stun weapons.

The pledge comes after the alleged murder of newlywed PC Andrew Harper in Berkshire last Friday.

“Enough is enough," said Chief Constable Adderley. "Every week, I am made aware of more and more sickening attacks on my officers – they are spat at, assaulted on a daily basis and are being exposed to increasing levels of violence when they are deployed to incidents.

"It’s time to give all front-line officers the ability to defend themselves and defend members of the public."

The pledge has been met with near-universal praise by officers and members of the public, and has been at the centre of a national debate since the announcement.

A selection of replies to Nick Adderley's announcement on Twitter.

It also comes after Northamptonshire Police's frontline forces featured this summer on Channel 4's "999 What's Your Emergency".

Northampton's own residents had this to say about their police officers carrying tasers.

Chronicle and Echo reader Joanne Prickett wrote: "Quite right too. After watching some of the recent Channel4 programmes it is absolutely appalling what our police have to face every single day. It was utterly shaming on Northamptonshire and highlighted what an awful society we have become."

Terri Bett wrote: "It is an awful state of affairs when police have to arm themslves. But saying that I am happier than them having guns. I feat it may be the only way the police feel safer on the streets. So many police are dealing with horrendous working situations due to lack of respect and having no fear of the law.

"Although I don't like the idea police are armed I do also feel they no longer have a choice."

Home Office figures show Tasers were used in 17,100 incidents across the country in the year to March 2018, up from 11,300 the year before - but they were not discharged in 85 per cent of cases.

Meanwhile, only two weeks ago, 37-year-old Louey Kostromin was jailed for eight years at Northampton Crown Court after biting part of a Northamptonshire Police officer’s ear off.

Furthermore, a recent Police Federation survey found 94 per cent of officers said Tasers should be issued to more front-line officers.

Another Northampton reader, Ian Simons, wrote: "I think this is fabulous news, reading all the reports from officers across the country, Chief Constable Nick Adderley is leading his troops from the front. It will be a great deterrent.

"Only hope this does not mean more police on single patrols, as a taser is only a temporary solution until back up arrives."

The plan could arm up to 300 officers in the county at a cvost of £600 per head.