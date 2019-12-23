Plea for public opinion on new and existing safety measures in Northampton town centre

Members of the public are being encouraged to voice their opinion on existing and proposed new powers for overcoming anti-social behaviour in Northampton’s public spaces.

A consultation started this month asking residents to share their opinions whether the current Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) should be renewed for a further three years, and whether any additional activities on behaviours such as busking in the town centre and cycling on pavements should be included in it.

Northampton Borough Council’s existing PSPO protects residents from anti-social behaviour by deterring littering, fly-tipping and street drinking and is due to expire in March 2020.

Under this, any inappropriate activities would be regulated and, where possible, prevented to relieve tensions within the local community.

Any breach of the order would be a criminal offence with a possible fine of up to £1000 or prosecution.

PSPOs provide councils with flexible powers to address a range of anti-social behaviour issues in public places to help prevent future issues. Restrictions can be placed on an area where activities have a detrimental effect on the quality of life of local people.

Councillor Anna King, Northampton Borough Council cabinet member for community safety and engagement, said: “The public consultation for this PSPO is really important in helping us to understand residents’ needs and their views about how to address anti-social behaviour taking place in the area.

“The questionnaire only takes a few minutes to complete, so we encourage as many people as possible to take part and have their say.”

Anyone wanting to share their views on the proposed PSPO, can take part in our online questionnaire by clicking here

People can also request a paper copy of the questionnaire: Community Safety, Northampton Borough Council, The Guildhall, St Giles Square, Northampton NN1 1DE, or by emailing pspo@northampton.gov.uk

The consultation will remain open until March 10 2020.