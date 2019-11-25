Picture released after man attempts to rape woman in Northampton alleyway

Do you recognise this man? Police wish to speak to him about an incident in Lings.
Police officers have released the e-fit of a man they wish to speak to after an attempted rape in Northampton.

The incident happened on Wednesday, October 16, between 6.30pm and 7pm, Northamptonshire Police said today.

A woman walked through Lings Wood Park, into Lark Rise and then into Birds Hill, where a man tried to get her attention.

She ignored him so he pushed her to the floor in a secluded part of the alleyway, touched her inappropriately, exposed himself and then attempted to rape her.

The woman managed to fight him off and run away.

The man in the e-fit or anyone who recognises him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you need help or support as a victim of a sexual assault, please call us.

Alternatively you can call Northamptonshire Rape Crisis on 01604 250721 or visit their website for support: www.northamptonshirerapecrisis.co.uk.