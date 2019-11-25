Picture released after man attempts to rape woman in Northampton alleyway

Police officers have released the e-fit of a man they wish to speak to after an attempted rape in Northampton.

The incident happened on Wednesday, October 16, between 6.30pm and 7pm, Northamptonshire Police said today.

A woman walked through Lings Wood Park, into Lark Rise and then into Birds Hill, where a man tried to get her attention.

She ignored him so he pushed her to the floor in a secluded part of the alleyway, touched her inappropriately, exposed himself and then attempted to rape her.

The woman managed to fight him off and run away.

The man in the e-fit or anyone who recognises him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

If you need help or support as a victim of a sexual assault, please call us.

Alternatively you can call Northamptonshire Rape Crisis on 01604 250721 or visit their website for support: www.northamptonshirerapecrisis.co.uk.