Phone stolen at knifepoint in daylight robbery in Northampton Racecourse

A man had his phone stolen after being threatened with a knife and pushed to the floor in the Racecourse in Northampton.

At around 3pm on Friday (September 20), the victim was making a phone call while walking up a hill within the park off Kettering Road, heading towards St George’s Avenue.

The Racecourse attackers fled in the direction of St Georges Avenue. Photo: Google

Two unknown men approached him from behind, pushed him to the floor and threatened him with a knife while demanding he hand over his phone.

The victim put his phone on the floor and one of the men took it, before both ran off towards St George’s Avenue.

The suspects are both described as black.

The first was in his mid-30s, around 6ft, of stocky build and with short black hair - he wore a red hooded jumper and black jogging bottoms, and carried a four-inch kitchen knife.

The second suspect was in his late 20s, around 5ft 5 inches tall, of slim build with short black hair and black facial stubble - he wore a white hooded jumper and blue jeans.

Anyone who saw the robbery or has information about it should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.