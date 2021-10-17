Pensioners mown down by hit-and-run driver tell Northampton Crown Court their lives have been turned upside down

Karl Robinson left three pensioners seriously injured in a hit and run just before Christmas

Three pensioners told a court how their lives were "turned upside down with everlasting consequences" when they were mown down in a horrific hit-and-run nine days before Christmas.

One said she had been out walking with friends in a group to get her life back on track after sadly losing her husband to cancer nearly four years ago.

Another admitted she now feels "a burden" because she cannot walk without a stick or drive and depends on others to help her

A judge at Northampton Crown Court last week jailed Karl Robinson, aged, 25, for recklessly driving a Vauxhall Corsa on the wrong side of the round, mounting the kerb and plowing into pedestrians at around 4pm on December 16, 2020.

Robinson drove off leaving three of the woman aged 69, 70 and 73 seriously injured with broken bones and bleeds to the brain.

One of the victims told Northampton Crown Court: "When I walked out of my home on that Wednesday afternoon, I was a completely independent lady who was active and had a good social life.

"Five months on, I cannot walk without the support of a walking stick, I am still not able to drive my car and have to depend on others for assistance in many tasks.

"All of that has left me feeling like a burden and I get quite upset that I still need this amount of support.”

Another wrote in her victim impact statement: “After losing my husband to cancer nearly four years ago, walking and socialising with my friends has become extremely important for both my physical and mental wellbeing.

"Tragically on this day, my life was turned upside down with everlasting consequences.”

A third victim said: "Having got to the age of 69-years-old without having any health issues this accident has turned my life upside down.

“After being widowed for three years I was getting my life back on track and it has now been taken away from me again.”

Robinson, of Woodford near Kettering, handed himself in after his partner noticed damage to the car following the crash in Sackville Street, Thrapston.

He was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison and disqualified from driving for four years and four months.

DC Bruce Wilson from Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Many people will feel angry reading the words of the three women in this case who had their lives turned upside down as a result of Karl Robinson’s reckless and dangerous behaviour.

“I truly hope he feels ashamed at the thought of this incident and at the fact that he tried to escape justice by driving away instead of facing the consequences of his actions.

“The three women in this case have shown true bravery in supporting our investigation from the very beginning.